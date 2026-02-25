Mumbai News: BMC's Crucial Tree Authority Formation Delayed Amid Dispute Over Appointment Of Tree Officer

Administrative deadlock delays formation of BMC’s Tree Authority as officials debate who will hold the key Tree Officer post | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: The formation and appointment of members to the BMC’s crucial Tree Authority, which gives the final nod for cutting trees for projects across the city, has been delayed.

According to civic sources, the delay is due to pending final clearance by the Municipal Commissioner on who will be appointed as the Tree Officer — whether the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Gardens or the Superintendent of Gardens (SOG).

Till now, the SOG has served as the Tree Officer. However, officials said that the DMC has now proposed that the post be held by the DMC, considering seniority.

Proposal likely to miss House agenda

The proposal for the formation of the Tree Authority is not expected to be presented in the House on February 26, and the members are likely to be announced on March 17. The authority, headed by the Municipal Commissioner, has 13 members.

“The proposal in the House for the formation by the Municipal Commissioner was expected earlier and members were to be announced this week. However, because of the discord between the DMC and SOG, the proposal has been delayed. If the Commissioner sends the proposal to the MS department on Wednesday (today), it will be included in the Thursday, February 26, agenda. The members, including those from political parties, will be announced in mid-March,” said a senior officer.

Also Watch:

Revised proposal to be submitted

DMC (Gardens) Ajitkumar Ambi said, “The proposal for the formation of the Tree Authority was sent last week, but it was rejected and sent back. The revised proposal will now be submitted on Wednesday (today).”

On the appointment of the DMC as the Tree Officer, Ambi said that it would be the Commissioner’s decision.

SOG Jitendra Pardeshi, who is currently the Tree Officer, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/