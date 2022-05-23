Mumbai: Pre-monsoon works on Central Railway completed; claim authorities

All the major pre-monsoon works on Central Railway have been completed. The CR authorities claim that they will only clean drains for the next one week. They claim that CSMT-Dadar section has been improved and that at locations of Sion, Kurla, Bhandup, Vikhroli etc next to nullahs, they have asked BMC to remove cofferdams which usually blocks water and garbage from leaving the rail premises during rains.

On May 22, the officials from Central Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jointly inspected the entire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Mulund route in a railway inspection train of CR. Prior to this, on May 17, there was a meeting between the two agencies to take stock of all the major and minor works done. Inspection cars were stopped at all important locations and the necessary works were inspected.

"Lot of improvement works have been completed on CSMT-Dadar stretch. We have completed micro tunnelling at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Parel and Dadar covering major locations that see water logging on this stretch. Work towards Mulund is also underway at different stages. It has also been decided to remove cofferdams at a few locations that are on rail boundaries," explained a senior CR official.

A cofferdam is usually a temporary structure that provides a dedicated barrier against water intrusion. Some of these cofferdams are located at Sion, Kurla, Bhandup, Vikhroli etc that have huge nullahs connecting running perpendicular to the rail lines.

Meanwhile on the CSMT-Dadar route, apart from micro tunneling; water pumps having capacity of 9000 cubic metres have been installed that will help quick recession of water. The micro tunnelling at Sandhurst Road has helped in eliminating water logging under the rail flyover there. Sources said that a pumping station is being installed near Mahalaxmi station and work is in progress which will help quick dispersal of water at Byculla.

On the Matunga-Sion-Kurla works are underway which includes micro tunnelling. Part works at Sion are expected to be completed by October. At Kurla carshed nullah, downstream widening work has been recently completed while micro tunnelling has already been completed in the railway area. This nullah goes up to Tilak Nagar station and further meets Mahul creek thus reducing problems at Kurla LTT as well. The CR will take up micro tunneling at 7 locations before next monsoon.

