Mumbai Pre-Monsoon Work Intensifies! Drain Cleaning Picks Up Pace In Bandra's Ward No 100; Minister Ashish Shelar Inspects Work

Mumbai: The pre-monsoon preparations have ramped up in Mumbai's Ward No. 100, with extensive drain cleaning work currently underway in the Railway Colony area. Notably, the ward falls under H/West Ward, which includes parts of Bandra.

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Ward 100 corporator Swapna Mhatre took to her official handle on social media and informed that large-scale drain cleaning is underway at the Railway Colony area. The initiative aims to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage during the upcoming monsoon season.

The work was inspected by Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, who reviewed the progress along with H West Ward Assistant Commissioner Dinesh Pallewad, railway officials and municipal staff. Despite annual pre-monsoon efforts, several parts of the city, including Dadar, Sion and Andheri, continue to face severe flooding during heavy rains.

Recently, addressing these concerns, newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said that preventing waterlogging will be a top priority and assured that the city will not face waterlogging this monsoon, as she took charge as the first woman chief of the BMC.

She stressed that pre-monsoon preparedness, especially desilting of drains, will be closely monitored, adding that, "Keeping the upcoming monsoon in mind, we will review all drain-cleaning works. I assure you that Mumbai will not get flooded this year," she said as quoted by Maharashtra Times.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the BMC to resolve chronic flooding at the Andheri subway before the monsoon. Civic authorities are considering measures such as diverting the Mogra nullah and constructing a water-holding tank to manage excess rainwater. The Andheri subway remains one of Mumbai’s most flood-prone locations, frequently disrupting traffic during intense rainfall.

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