Mumbai: ‘Power war’ between sitting, ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Bhayandar: As the battle between independent legislator, Geeta Jain, and her defeated BJP opponent, Narendra Mehta, to wrestle control over the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) intensifies each passing day, developmental works have taken a backseat.

With that, in the twin-city, the fate of the crucial standing committee and other panels continue to hang in balance for the past more than two months.

After trouncing Mehta in the assembly polls, independent candidate Geeta Jain (who is also a BJP corporator) had pledged her support to the party leadership.

After her ghar-wapsi (homecoming) Jain was promised the saddle. However, with no control over the reins, Jain said. “I have been voted to power, but the bigger thing is that the elections have shown electorate’s mandate against corruption.

Since it’s my duty to flush out all malpractices and ensure transparent governance, it’s an impossible task to work in tandem with the former legislator.”

“No matter who stands by me or not, I have been working and will continue to strive for the all-round development of the city and further strengthen the party.” said Mehta.

There are enough indications that despite senior BJP leader- Ravindra Chavhan’s intervention, Jain has not only been denied a free hand, but has been systematically sidelined allegedly by Mehta who despite suffering defeat seems desperate to maintain his dominance over the local BJP unit and the civic body on the virtue of party’s majority in 95-member house.