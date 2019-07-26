Mumbai: Power outage likely in western suburbs

Mumbai: Areas in the western suburbs of Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri may face power cut due to the installation of monopole tower for the Metro 2A corridor (Dahisar--DN Nagar, Andheri), said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

This power cut is likely on the intervening nights of July 27-28 and August 4-5, from 12 midnight to 6 am. The tower will be installed at Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, said MMRDA.

TATA Power and Adani Electricity officials have assured to make alternative arrangements during these power outages to provide the uninterrupted power supply.