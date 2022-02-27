Mumbai: Power failure in Antop Hill due to problem in BEST feeder supply

Mumbai's Antop Hill area witnesses power failure for some time due to a problem in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport feeder supply.

Meanwhile, many other parts of the city observed a massive power outage on Sunday morning at around 9.40 am, affecting the electricity supply in almost every part of the city.

Maharashtra government officials told reporters that due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai was affected.

This is the first major power outage in Mumbai since October 2020.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like the Tata Power.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a tweet expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the power outage.

"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city.

Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the civic body tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:32 PM IST