Mumbai Power Crisis: 'Continuous Follow-Up On Power Supply Issues Will Continue Until Girgaon Residents Get Relief,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspects power outage-affected areas in Girgaon and directs authorities to expedite repairs and improve electricity infrastructure | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: In view of the frequent power outages in the Girgaon area, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha conducted an on-site inspection of the affected areas along with Corporator Snehal Tendulkar and officials from BEST. After reviewing the ongoing work, he issued clear instructions for immediate repairs.

He strongly questioned the concerned authorities over delays, lack of coordination and negligence, making it clear that inconvenience to citizens will not be tolerated.

He further warned that if work is left incomplete, he himself would stage a sit-in protest. Corporator Snehal Tendulkar (Ward 218) also stated that she has warned of a protest over citizens’ issues.

गिरगावात वारंवार वीज पुरवठा खंडित होण्याच्या समस्येबाबत आज BEST अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत प्रत्यक्ष घटनास्थळी जाऊन कामांचा आढावा घेतला. नागरिकांना होणारा त्रास अजिबात मान्य नाही. कामात होणारा विलंब, समन्वयाचा अभाव आणि निष्काळजीपणा याबाबत संबंधितांना स्पष्ट शब्दांत जाब विचारला. तात्काळ… pic.twitter.com/Q5jyFrrar8 — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) June 2, 2026

Fault detected near Marine Lines bridge

A fault was detected in the 33,000-volt wiring near the BEST station close to the Marine Lines bridge. Since the line runs beneath railway tracks, officials indicated that the repair process may take some time.

As an alternative arrangement, a power supply of 11,000 volts is currently being diverted from multiple locations.

As per the directions of Shri Lodha, a special BEST bus will be stationed at Girgaon Gaiwadi to ensure immediate redressal of citizen complaints, enabling residents to easily register their issues and receive prompt action.

Additionally, strict instructions have been issued to immediately repair potholes caused by excavation work undertaken for these repairs. Smt. Snehal Tendulkar emphasised that no compromise with citizens’ safety will be tolerated.

Long-term planning for electricity demand

Furthermore, in the coming months, a comprehensive survey will be conducted across the Girgaon area to assess the increasing demand for electricity. Discussions have also been held regarding the establishment of additional substations, if required.

Emphasis is being placed on long-term planning to prevent such issues in the future. Meanwhile, the BEST administration clarified that the current outages are not pre-planned but are incidental in nature due to increased load.

Efforts will also be made to establish a system using modern technology to provide timely information to citizens.

Dedicated repair vehicles to be deployed

At present, fault repair vehicles are operating from Phatakwadi. However, due to their wide operational jurisdiction, they are facing challenges in reaching all locations on time.

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Taking this into account, within approximately one week, dedicated repair vehicles for D and C wards will be deployed from the Tardeo BEST division. Relevant contact numbers will also be made available to citizens soon.

Both Shri Lodha and Smt. Tendulkar expressed confidence that continuous follow-up will be maintained until Girgaon residents receive complete relief.

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