Mumbai Power Crisis: BEST To Replace 75-Year-Old Underground Cables In Girgaum To End Recurring Outages | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: In a bid to permanently resolve the frequent power outages that have plagued Girgaum over the past two months, BEST has announced plans to replace ageing underground electricity cables dating back to 1950 with a new cable network near the Marine Lines railway station.

The move comes after electricity supply was restored across several areas affected by recent outages in Girgaum. However, BEST officials said a long-term solution is necessary to prevent recurring faults linked to the decades-old infrastructure.

According to senior officials, the proposed project involves laying new underground cables on both sides of the railway tracks near Marine Lines station. The plan requires digging a 300-metre trench in one municipal ward and a 150-metre trench in another. "Once the new cables are laid, the two ends will be connected through an existing pipe running beneath the railway tracks," a senior BEST official said, as reported by Times of India.

The undertaking is currently awaiting permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for road excavation and trenching work. BEST officials said that once approvals are granted, the cable replacement work can be completed within four to five days.

The project is expected to provide a permanent solution to the repeated cable faults that have disrupted electricity supply in Girgaum and surrounding areas in recent weeks.

Addressing concerns raised by residents, BJP leader and BEST Committee member Akash Purohit said additional manpower and vehicles have been deployed in the Pathakwadi area, one of the worst-affected localities.

He said a dedicated emergency response mechanism has been put in place, under which power supply is targeted to be restored within two hours in the event of an outage. "Senior BEST officials have been stationed at Pathakwadi till late night to monitor the situation and ensure prompt restoration of power," Purohit said, according to the report.

₹20 Cr Action Plan Announced By BEST

The Girgaum cable replacement plan forms part of a broader Rs 20-crore action plan announced by BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi during a committee meeting on Tuesday. Sethi acknowledged that inadequate recruitment and delays in procuring materials required for cable fault repairs over the past six years had contributed majorly to the present crisis.

Read Also South Mumbai Power Crisis: Repeated Outages Expose Ageing Cables And Rising Electricity Demand

As part of the action plan, BEST will recruit around 690 field workers and redeploy 127 drivers and 100 mechanics from its traffic division to strengthen operational teams. The utility also plans to establish a dedicated call centre, hire 350 diesel generator sets for emergency power supply, procure additional emergency response vehicles and aerial lifting equipment, and set up an additional fault control centre at Tardeo.

Officials said the measures are aimed at strengthening Mumbai's power distribution network and ensuring faster response and restoration during emergencies, particularly in the island city where ageing infrastructure remains a major challenge.

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