The 180-metre musical fountain at Ganesh Ghat will combine water displays, laser projections, fire jets and multimedia presentations to showcase Maharashtra's cultural heritage | File Photo

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: Powai Lake is set to emerge as a new tourism attraction in Mumbai, with a ₹30-crore musical fountain and multimedia light-and-sound show themed around the glorious history of the Maratha Empire and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 180-metre-long fountain at Ganesh Ghat will be inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday at 7 pm. The project, funded through the Mumbai Suburban District Planning and Development Committee, has been implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) as part of efforts to strengthen the city's tourism infrastructure.

Three Shows To Highlight Maratha History

The attraction will combine dancing water fountains, laser projections, fire jets, music and multimedia presentations. Three specially designed shows will showcase the history of the Maratha Empire, Maharashtra's cultural heritage and the evolution of Mumbai.

Among the major attractions will be water jets reaching heights of up to 40 metres and 27 fire jets. Advanced digital technology, 3D swing nozzles, fan jets and water screens will be used to create synchronised audiovisual performances.

The facility is expected to host three shows daily, with a combined operating duration of around three hours. The project also includes a dedicated control room, CCTV surveillance, fire safety equipment, trained staff, security personnel, first-aid facilities and provisions for wheelchairs.

Fountain Expected To Improve Lake Aeration

Apart from its tourism potential, the fountain is expected to contribute to the aeration of Powai Lake by facilitating the mixing of air into approximately 30 lakh litres of water daily, potentially improving dissolved oxygen levels. LED lighting and controlled sound levels have been incorporated to minimise the impact on aquatic life and comply with environmental norms.

MHADA To Oversee Maintenance

The project was approved under the tourism development fund of the Mumbai Suburban District Planning and Development Committee, with the District Collector appointing MHADA as the implementing agency.

MHADA's Electrical Department has stated that the operation and maintenance arrangements have been incorporated into the agreement with the contractor. The tender provides for three years of comprehensive maintenance and repairs, followed by five years of operation.

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Lodha said the initiative aims to introduce the younger generation to the Maratha Empire's history and Shivaji Maharaj's legacy through modern technology. He added that the attraction would enhance Powai Lake's appeal, strengthen Mumbai's tourism profile and generate employment opportunities.

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