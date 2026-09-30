Mumbai: Powai Lake Sewage Inflow To Stop From October 1; BMC Targets STP By May 2027

BMC has diverted sewage outflows from Powai Lake and is removing water hyacinth as part of its ecological restoration efforts | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: A day after the BMC said that it will appoint the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for a 12-month study to assess Powai Lake's water quality for ecological restoration and support biodiversity conservation, it said on Wednesday that it plans to start the sewage treatment plant (STP) by May 2027, six months ahead of the tender deadline. Once operational, the plant will treat 8 million litres of sewage every day, while the remaining 8 million litres will be diverted to the Bhandup STP.

The fully automated STP is being constructed at the defunct sewage pumping station in Powai under the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project. It will scientifically treat sewage and release 8 million litres of treated water back into the lake.

🔷पवई तलावात सोडल्या जाणाऱया मलजलाच्या २० प्रवाहांना ‘इंटरसेप्ट’ करून ते भांडुप मलजल प्रक्रिया केंद्राकडे (STP) वळविण्याचे काम १०० टक्के पूर्ण झाले आहे. या कामांतर्गत एकूण ३ हजार ५६ मीटर लांबीच्या नवीन मलनिस्सारण वाहिन्या अंथरण्यात आल्या असून, त्यामुळे दिनांक १ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ पासून… pic.twitter.com/aM4T3zZj51 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 30, 2026

Sewage Inflow To Stop From October 1

Meanwhile, Powai Lake will start getting a major reprieve from sewage pollution as, from October 1, the sewage entering the lake will be completely stopped. The BMC intercepted a total of 20 sewage outflows and diverted them to STPs at Bhandup and Filterpada.

As part of the work, 3,056 metres of new sewer lines have been laid. Rapid urbanisation around the lake had resulted in around 18 million litres of sewage entering it every day, damaging its ecosystem.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the project on Wednesday and reviewed its status and the next phase of work. He directed officials to ensure that the remaining restoration work is completed within the stipulated timeframe and meets the required quality standards.

85% Water Hyacinth Removed

Meanwhile, the BMC is continuing its efforts to clear water hyacinth from the lake. The estimated quantity of water hyacinth in the lake is around 24,000 metric tonnes, and as of September 29, 20,340 metric tonnes, or 85%, had been removed.

Bangar said sewage inflow had adversely affected the lake's water quality and contributed to the excessive growth of water hyacinth by increasing organic content in the water.

He added that although the sewage inflow has now been stopped, organic matter already present in the lake continues to affect water quality. The BMC plans to undertake a special intervention to improve the lake's water quality after studying suitable biological technologies.

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Powai Lake Built In 1891

Powai Lake, built in 1891, has a water spread of 223 hectares and a catchment area of around 600 hectares. With a circumference of approximately 6.6 km and a storage capacity of nearly 5,455 million litres, the lake water is used for non-potable purposes.

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