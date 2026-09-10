Mumbai Pothole Protest: Activists Release Cockroaches Near Sahar Metro Station To Highlight Road Issues | File Pic

Mumbai: Live cockroaches were released on the road near Sahar Road Metro 3 station on Thursday by a group of civic activists, in an unconventional protest against the persistent problem of potholes, poor road maintenance and alleged corrupt practices in road works. Cockroaches were used as a symbol of filth and neglect.

Activists stage pothole protest

The protest held by Watchdog Foundation was to highlight that despite extensive work of road cement concretisation across the city, which is aimed at addressing pothole-ridden roads, the number of potholes has not reduced.

From June 10 to September 10, the BMC has received 10,106 pothole complaints, of which 760 are from this month and 40 complaints were logged on Wednesday.

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"Our symbolic protest is meant to use humour to expose a very serious failure of governance. Despite repeated complaints and crores being spent on road repairs, potholes continue to endanger motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. By bringing cockroaches to the potholes, we want to ask the authorities a simple question.

How long will citizens be expected to live with roads that are unfit for safe travel? We demand durable, scientific and accountable road repairs, not temporary patchwork," Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation, said.

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