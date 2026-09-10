Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives 'Statesmanship Award' In London, Invites UK Firms To Invest In Maharashtra | ANI

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was conferred the ‘Statesmanship Award’ by the World Leadership Forum at the House of Commons in London on Thursday in recognition of his leadership, contribution to public service and efforts towards Maharashtra’s development.

Shinde receives leadership award

Speaking at the Maharashtra–India–UK Dialogue organised by the forum, Shinde invited British entrepreneurs and investors to bring “green capital” and technology to Maharashtra, saying the state’s large market, skilled workforce and robust infrastructure offered significant opportunities for sustainable growth.

“We are working as one team to take Maharashtra to new heights,” Shinde said, referring to his coordination with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said the state aimed to further increase its share in foreign direct investment and urged British companies to explore Maharashtra as a preferred investment destination.

The award was presented to Shinde by Baroness Geeta Nargund, Lord Rami Ranger and Lord Ravell. The event was attended by British MPs, political and social leaders, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, investors and members of the Indian and British communities. Representatives of various political parties, including Labour, Conservative Party and Reform UK, also participated.

Maharashtra-UK ties highlighted

Beginning his speech in Marathi, Shinde said relations between Maharashtra and Britain went beyond government and trade ties. The Indian-origin community, students, businesses and people-to-people contacts had created a strong bridge between the two sides, he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shinde said India had strengthened its position in the global economy and moved from the ‘Fragile Five’ grouping to becoming one of the world’s major economies. He credited infrastructure development, digital public services, tax reforms and direct assistance to citizens for giving the economy a new direction.

Focus on investment opportunities

Shinde described Maharashtra as a key engine of India’s growth and highlighted major infrastructure projects including the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, Vadhvan Port, Atal Setu, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. He said these projects would improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs and create opportunities in industry, tourism and employment.

He also stressed the government’s focus on sustainable development. Maharashtra aims to meet 50% of its electricity requirements through clean energy by 2030, he said, adding that Mumbai had initiated a net-zero climate action plan and was treating wastewater for industrial use.

Green sectors and global partnerships

Shinde said British companies could explore opportunities in electric vehicles, battery technology, green hydrogen, renewable energy, fintech, education and healthcare. He proposed a partnership under which Britain could undertake design and research while Maharashtra could provide manufacturing and export capabilities.

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At a separate investor interaction, Shinde called for a “Vajramooth” of Marathi entrepreneurs worldwide and said the government was considering an apex body to bring together Marathi business leaders across the globe. He also reiterated Maharashtra’s firm stand on the Karnataka border issue and said the matter would be discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said his administration followed a “no reason, only decision” approach to accelerate decision-making and improve the investment climate.

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