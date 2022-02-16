Mumbai: Post-mortem department at KEM Hospital to be functional 24/7 soon

Soon the post-mortem department at the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital will be functional 24/7 to reduce the waiting period. It will be the city’s first post-mortem centre which will be operational round the clock. This came after the hospital forensic department felt the need to have the centre open round the clock especially in the ongoing pandemic with 70% Covid related cases coming to them requiring only certification.

Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Dean, KEM Hospital said they have been getting daily calls regarding delay in handing over bodies and requests to expedite the same. However post mortem is done only after Police complete their punchnama due to which it increases the waiting period and relatives have to wait for longer time.

“Once the post-mortem starts functioning 24/7 it will reduce the waiting period and we will be able to conduct more autopsy. However the sensitive medico legal cases like alleged homicide, assault, murder etc, will continue to be done between 9am to 6pm. The forensic department at KEM hospital does 6 to 8 post mortem cases out of which 2 to 3 are highly sensitive cases,” she said.

“There are two types of medico-legal cases coming for post mortem. In that 30% are sensitive cases that includes alleged murder or medical negligence. The remaining are simple cases generally involving road traffic accident cases, long hospitalisation cases, burn cases. Post mortem of such cases will be done

beyond 6 pm once the centre starts 24x7,” said Dr Ravindra Deokar, head (I/c) of Forensic department, KEM Hospital.

Dr Avinash Supe, ex-dean of KEM Hospital and ex-director of major civic hospitals have welcomed the move stating it will reduce the burden of hospitals in handing over the dead bodies. “We had tried earlier as night post-mortem was done when there were mass casualties. However, there is a need for tight security at the centre as most of the time there is a crowd outside the post mortem. We also need to have a better waiting facility for the mourning relatives,” he said.

ALSO READ Mumbai: KEM Hospital workers in Naigoan BDD chawl want permanent houses

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:59 PM IST