Mumbai: KEM Hospital workers in Naigoan BDD chawl want permanent houses

Employees of the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital living in the staff quarters in Naigoan BDD Chawl have demanded permanent houses in the upcoming redeveloped buildings.

"The three buildings were rented by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as staff quarters for the hospital employees. They have been staying here for generations and should be given ownership houses, along the lines of what is being done for the Mumbai Police," resident and Congress party leader Raju Waghmare told the Free Press Journal.

"The residents of course are not the owners of Naigoan BDD chawl. Therefore, until all demands of the actualtenants are not fulfilled no residents will vacate their house," he asserted.

BDD resident and KEM employee Pranay Golap said, "The Maharashtra government should also take minimum construction costfrom us tenants in exchange for ownership houses. Mumbai Police residents of BDD chawl have been offered permanent houses on the basis that they worked as Covid warriors. We have also been working relentlessly during this pandemic and should get the same."

Golap's family has been living in the BDD chawl staff quarters for three generations. Both, his grandfather and father were employees of the KEM Hospital. "I believe barely 160 families, including mine, stay in these three buildings and the government needs to offer us new houses. Unline the Mumbai Police force, there are not many beneficiaries," Golap added.

Another resident Siddesh Chaudhary said, "It's not just us. Earlier, our grandfathers and fathers have worked round the clock whenever needed. KEM being a BMC hospital all patients are first admitted here. We should be given our rightful houses."

