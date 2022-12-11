WATCH VIDEO: Post Malone gets injured after he smashes his guitar into pieces onstage in Mumbai

e-Paper Get App
Some of the rapper's admirers in the front row of the crowd noticed blood flowing from his right hand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
|
Post Malone's concert in Mumbai on Saturday gave its audience memories for a lifetime. This was Malone's first-ever concert in India. However, Malone damaged his finger when, at the end of his performance, he broke his guitar into several pieces and gave them to the audience.

Watch video here:

As per a report in Business Today, Malone was hurried out of the stadium as soon as his performance was over so his wound could be treated right away.

Malone's performance at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course drew about 25,000 spectators.

Awareness Concert

“Zomato Feeding India Concert is an awareness concert, with an aim to create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India. The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you – the citizens, in our collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India. All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) go towards the cause,” stated team Zomato on their website.

