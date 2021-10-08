Mumbai: Port Health Officer booked by CBI in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an offence against a doctor working with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and three other persons on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

The accused public servant has been identified as Dr CR Shivdikar, who is posted as Port Health Officer (PHO) with Port and Airport Health Organisation under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the CBI, a reliable information was received that Dr Shivdikar while working as PHO entered into a criminal conspiracy with a canteen contractor and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, illegally and dishonestly given the contract of running PHO canteen at Mumbai Airport to the said contractor in February 2015.

"Shivdikar had issued a letter in July 2015 for making the wife of the contractor and another person as the contractor on paper. It is alleged that Shivdikar had illegally accepted and collected an undue amount of Rs 15000 in cash from the contractor as rent of canteen premises at PHO, Mumbai Airport which is an offence of illegal gratification on his part," the CBI has alleged in their FIR.

The FIR further alleged, "The source information revealed that Shivdikar in connivance with the contractor had submitted forged bills before his department and payments worth over Rs 6 lakh were received from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to the account of the contractor while considering the said forged bills as genuine. The information further revealed that this amount was ultimately transferred from the accounts of the contractor to the account of Shivdikar. It has been learnt that the final beneficiary of the amounts received from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare was Shivdikar."

The CBI on Tuesday registered a case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," said a CBI official.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:57 PM IST