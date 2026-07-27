Mumbai Port Authority Plans International Convention Centre On Eastern Waterfront; Invites Consultant For DPR

Mumbai Port Authority has initiated plans for an International Convention Centre on the eastern waterfront by inviting bids for a DPR consultant | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has initiated plans to develop an International Convention Centre (ICC) with supporting commercial and hospitality infrastructure on its eastern waterfront, marking another step in the transformation of surplus port land into a mixed-use urban destination.

Consultant Invited For DPR

MbPA has invited proposals to appoint a technical consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed development, which is expected to include world-class convention and exhibition facilities, commercial spaces, hospitality infrastructure and public waterfront amenities. The due date for submission of bids is July 30, and the bids will be opened on July 31.

The project will come up on vacant land owned by the port authority along Mumbai's eastern waterfront. MbPA owns around 966 hectares of land in the area and plans to utilise parcels that are no longer required for core port operations for recreation, tourism, business and commercial activities.

According to the tender document, the authority has identified multiple alternative sites for the project, and the selected consultant will evaluate these locations before recommending the most suitable one.

Vision For Eastern Waterfront

The proposed International Convention Centre is envisioned as a permanent venue for exhibitions, conferences, conventions and other business events of international standards.

MbPA aims to position Mumbai as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), leveraging the city's status as India's financial capital.

The project is also expected to integrate commercial development, hospitality facilities, public open spaces and waterfront promenades while preserving the area's maritime character.

The identified sites enjoy strategic connectivity through road, rail and water transport and are located close to metro stations, the city centre and the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, enhancing their potential as a major business and tourism hub.

Scope Of Consultancy

The selected consultant will prepare the DPR, undertake techno-economic and financial feasibility studies, assess market demand and consumer potential, prepare architectural layouts, recommend the product mix and financial models, obtain statutory clearances, and provide transaction advisory services for implementation of the project.

The scope of work also includes evaluating multiple development and concession models aimed at maximising project revenue and advising MbPA on project structuring and tax-related issues.

The authority said the consultancy assignment requires international-quality technical standards and timely delivery, with the consultant responsible for preparing a comprehensive implementation roadmap for the proposed convention centre and commercial district.

Part Of Redevelopment Plan

The initiative forms part of MbPA's broader strategy to redevelop underutilised land along the eastern waterfront into public, commercial and tourism-oriented destinations.

The authority has been pursuing several redevelopment initiatives under the Centre's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and Maritime India Vision, which seek to transform Mumbai's eastern waterfront through projects including a marina, cruise tourism infrastructure, water transport facilities and other mixed-use developments.

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Currently, international convention centres are located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and NESCO. The Mumbai Port Authority's proposed ICC will be South Mumbai's first such convention centre.

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