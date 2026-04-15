Mumbai Port Authority Pays Tribute To 1944 Dock Explosion Martyrs On National Fire Service Day |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Authority on Tuesday observed National Fire Service Day by paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the 1944 Bombay Dock Explosion at the Fire Memorial within the port premises.

The ceremony was led by Deputy Chairperson Adesh Titarmare, in the presence of senior officials and representatives from multiple agencies, including Maharashtra Fire Services, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Naval Dockyard Fire Service, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), BARC, HPCL, MIDC, RCF and Aegis Logistics. Officers from various departments of the port authority also attended the event.

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The observance commemorates the catastrophic explosion of SS Fort Stikine at Victoria Dock on April 14, 1944, one of the most devastating industrial disasters in the city’s history. The blast caused widespread destruction, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Firefighters, port workers and civilians were among those killed, while large sections of the port and nearby areas suffered extensive damage.

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Floral tributes were offered at the memorial by dignitaries representing port authorities, fire services, defence establishments and industrial safety units. The ceremony honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the personnel who responded to the emergency under extremely hazardous conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, officials reiterated the port authority’s commitment to maintaining stringent fire safety measures, strengthening emergency preparedness and ensuring effective coordination among response agencies.

The annual observance serves as a reminder of the critical importance of safety and vigilance in high-risk operational environments such as ports.

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Looking ahead, the Mumbai Port Authority has proposed further development of the Fire Memorial to preserve the legacy of those who lost their lives. The Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) has been entrusted with the project, which aims to create a more comprehensive tribute while also raising awareness about fire safety among stakeholders and visitors.