Mumbai: Porous Stones, Ageing Masonry Joints Behind CSMT Dome Leak; Experts Roped In For Heritage Repairs | Wikimedia

Mumbai: The leakage reported from the iconic dome of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during the ongoing restoration work has been traced to porous stones and ageing masonry joints, according to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). The authority said the issue has been identified and experts from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), conservation specialists and industry professionals have been consulted to restore the heritage structure without compromising its original character.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is undergoing restoration of its heritage building and office spaces. During the ongoing monsoon, water seepage was noticed from parts of the historic dome, prompting concerns over the conservation work. RLDA clarified that the leakage was not caused by a single defect but by water entering through stone masonry joints and naturally porous stones that have weathered over time.

According to RLDA, stone joints have already been treated using lime-and-jaggery-based grout and gravity grouting, a traditional conservation technique recommended by the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC). However, sealing porous stones requires specialised treatment that complies with heritage conservation norms. For this, RLDA has sought technical inputs from VJTI's structural consultants, domain experts and conservationists affiliated with MHCC to finalise the appropriate methodology and material composition.

"Leakage in the domes of the heritage building at CSMT is an identified issue. The work for attending to and rectifying the leakage has been entrusted to RLDA. The work is in progress and will be completed by August 31, 2026," the authority said.

The incident underlines the technical complexity of restoring century-old heritage structures, where conventional waterproofing methods cannot be used and every intervention must preserve the building's historic fabric. The success of the repairs will be closely watched as CSMT remains one of Mumbai's most significant architectural landmarks and among the busiest railway stations in the country.

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