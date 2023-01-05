Mumbai population door-to-door health survey of 30+ citizens gets underway

Unsplash

Mumbai: Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Corners have screened 78,698 individuals above 30 years of age for BP and Diabetes since August 2022 when they started operating in 15 Municipal Hospitals. Out of these suspects for Hypertension (HTN) are 11.10%, suspects for Diabetes Melitus (DM) are 10.86% and suspects for HTN & DM (both) are 4.18%.

In addition to this, Population Based Screening was done in three wards viz. R-South, A and G-North on pilot basis, for mass screening and awareness drives to educate citizens regarding these diseases.

Under National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (NPCDCS) and as a part of Population Based Screening Survey, mass screening of 30 plus individuals began on Tuesday at 67 Health Posts across 24 wards. This survey will be conducted in slums and areas of low income groups, by Community Health V’s / ASHA’s through house to house visits. PBS activity will be carried out on a regular basis on every Wednesday.

For successful implementation of this campaign, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation calls upon all citizens, media, NGOs and private organizations to give whole-hearted support and motivate people to get their blood sugar and blood pressure examined through their doctors and nearby municipal dispensary. The civic body also promotes healthy lifestyle through healthy eating habits, healthy diet and adequate physical activity in their day-to-day life to prevent these diseases.

The Public Health Department appeals to Mumbaikars to support healthcare workers, who would be visiting house-to-house for health screening of individuals above 30 years.