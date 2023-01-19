Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 316; mercury at 22°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality back to 'poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 20.8°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The temperature in Mumbai is reported to be around 22°C on Thursday morning.

Due to dip in temperatures, the city's AQI has also sharply deteriorated.

On Thursaday morning, the city's AQI was 'very poor' at 316. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 316 and 173 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 304 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 370 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 173 AQI Moderate

Sion: 318 AQI Poor

Chembur : 350 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 347 AQI Very Poor

Mumbai weather

Today's maximum temperature is likely to hover at 30°C, while minimum temperature is predicted to be 18°C.

