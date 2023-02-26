Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor'; AQI at 228, mercury at 21.4°C | PTI

India may face an intense summer this year with several parts of the country already recording temperatures that are usually logged in the first week of March.

Despite the sweltering heat, the air quality has mostly remained 'poor' for the past several weeks.

On Sunday morning, the city's temperature stood at 21.4°C while the humidity was 65%.

'Poor' air quality

﻿As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI slipped to 215 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 228 and 150 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 20°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 283 AQI Poor

Worli: 156 AQI Moderate

Sion: 230 AQI Very Poor

Chembur: 320 Very Poor

Borivali: 130 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 302 AQI Very Poor