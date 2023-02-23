Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality improves to 'moderate'; AQI at 142, mercury at 20°C | Screengrab

The city is getting warmer after witnessing a cold winter. Despite the sweltering days, the air quality has remained consistently in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories for the past several weeks. However, since Wednesday the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved marginally.

The city’s declining air quality and sudden shift in temperatures have contributed to several health problems with people across the city getting infected by influenza.

On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 20°C while the humidity was 80%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI improved to moderate at 142 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 142 and 122 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 19°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 125 AQI Moderate

Worli: 101 AQI Moderate

Sion: 145 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 273 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 135 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 239 AQI Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)