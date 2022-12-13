Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 225; temperature at 26.8°C | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai's tryst with with 'poor' air quality seems never-ending as the city on Tuesday morning saw an air quality index of 225 at 9 am. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 98 and 160 respectively.

The city has surpassed the national capital Delhi yet again which is currently seeing a 'moderate' AQI of 152.

Experts have warned that Mumbai may see more days with 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality according to a study by the non-profit ASAR (Association for Socially Applicable Research).

As many as 22 days with an air quality index (AQI) of poor or very poor was reported in the city over the course of the past 40 days, from November 1 to December 10. The AQI fell into the "very poor" category on four of these days (December. 5, 6, 7 and 8). In the same period in 2021, the AQI was ‘poor’ only on six days and never went into the very poor category.

There were 18 days in 2021 when PM2.5 (particulate matter below 2.5 mg) levels were under the acceptable range, while this year there was just one.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

Mumbai may get respite from the worsening AQI if the city sees unseasonal showers as the India Meterological Department has predicted.

The IMD has indicated partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C & 23°C . This is an unseasonal rainfall due to a cyclone over the coast of Tamil Nadu.

The temperature of the city currently is 26.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 73% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 207 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 215 AQI Poor

Chakala- Andheri: 269 AQI Poor

Sion: 174 AQI Moderate

Thane: 131 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 57. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 59. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 61 while Kolkata stood at 291 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 118 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 156. Delhi's AQI was 'moderate' with the figure standing at 152 today.