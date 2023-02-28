Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality improves slightly to 'moderate' with AQI 197; mercury at 21.4°C | File

Mumbai experienced a rather hot February with the maximum temperature remaining around 36 degrees. The sweltering heat did not help with the 'poor' air quality of the city though which has become a concern for people.

However, in many days, the air quality slipped in the moderate category on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 21.4°C while the humidity was 62%.

'Poor' air quality

﻿As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 197 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 197 and 149 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 20°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba:130 AQI Moderate

Sion: 198 AQI Moderate

Deonar: 305 AQI Very Poor

Andheri: 138 AQI Moderate

Mulund: 139 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 242 AQI Poor