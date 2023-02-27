Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor'; AQI at 211, mercury at 21°C | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai experienced a rather hot February with the maximum temperature remaining around 36 degrees. The sweltering heat did not help with the 'poor' air quality of the city though which has become a concern for people. The poor air quality has led to increase in health concerns in adults and children alike.

In coming days, the temperature in city is likely to fall, said India Meterological Department due to an incoming western disturbance. IMD official said the temperature is likely to drop by 3-4 degrees.

On Monday morning, the city's temperature stood at 21°C while the humidity was 68%.

'Poor' air quality

﻿As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 211 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 211 and 151 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 19°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 205 AQI Poor

Worli: 185 AQI Moderate

Sion: 199 AQI Moderate

Malad: 162 AQI Moderate

Mulund: 167 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 269 AQI Very Poor