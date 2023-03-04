Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality drops to 'very poor' with AQI 319; mercury at 25.4°C | File

Mumbai experienced a relatively hot February as compared top previous years. The scorching heat did not help the city's 'poor' air quality, which has become a source of concern for residents.

On Saturday morning, the city's temperature stood at 25.4°C while the humidity was 61%.

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast the city may witness light rainfall on March 7.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 319 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 319 and 182 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 23°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 256 AQI Poor

Worli: 242 AQI Poor

Sion: 335 AQI Very Poor

Malad: 346 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 218 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 401 AQI Severe

Mazagaon: 245 AQI Poor