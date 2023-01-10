Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality improves slightly, 'poor' at 208; temperature at 20.2°C | Reynold/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city has been witnessing fluctuating mercury which has adversely affected the air quality. Mumbai witnessed days with AQI faring worse than that of Delhi. However, it has slightly improved giving the residents in city a respite.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in the city was recorded to be 'poor' with AQI standing at 208. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 93 and 152 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip below 14°C this week. In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that

The city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 17°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 20.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 52% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 116 AQI Moderate

Worli: 105 AQI Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex: 285 AQI Poor

Sion: 145 AQI Moderate

Thane: 151 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 322 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 139. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 179. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 174 while Kolkata stood at 174. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 134 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 211. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 418 today.