Mumbai Pollution: BMC Deploys Water Sprinklers & Mist Machines In Kandivali To Tackle Dust; AQI Improves To Moderate Range | X/IANS

Summary:

The BMC has begun spraying water and deploying mist machines in Kandivli to suppress airborne dust.

Construction activity has picked up in Mumbai after the monsoon withdrawal, contributing to dust pollution.

The measures come even as Mumbai’s air quality showed some improvement on Tuesday.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started spraying water and deploying mist machines in Kandivali to suppress airborne dust as Mumbai continues to grapple with post-monsoon air pollution. A video shared by news agency IANS on Tuesday showed a truck equipped with water sprinklers and mist machines operating in the locality.

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The measures come as Mumbai’s air quality showed some improvement on Tuesday, with AQI.in recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 98, placing it in the moderate range under its reported readings. This marks a respite after several weeks of elevated pollution levels.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

City Saw Moderate AQI A Day Ago

However, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city’s overall AQI at 105 on Monday, indicating moderate air quality, while several locations continued to record higher pollution levels. Navy Nagar-Colaba recorded the highest AQI among the listed locations at 165, followed by Bandra-Kurla Complex at 151, Worli at 139 and Mazgaon at 135.

A BMC official said pollution-control guidelines applicable to construction sites also extend to roadwork. Contractors have been directed to comply with the prescribed measures, while civic squads are inspecting work sites. Sub-engineers have also been instructed to conduct inspections to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

Construction activity has picked up across Mumbai following the withdrawal of the monsoon, contributing to dust pollution. Changes in weather conditions and wind patterns can further affect air quality by allowing dust particles and other pollutants to remain suspended in the atmosphere. The city has witnessed hazy and smoggy skies in recent days, with several monitoring locations recording AQI levels above 100.

Ashish Shelar Seeks Weekly Pause In Construction Work

Amid concerns over deteriorating air quality ahead of winter, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the BMC to suspend construction and demolition activities across Mumbai for one day every week.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Shelar also called for a Mumbai-specific Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which would trigger targeted measures as pollution levels worsen.

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His suggestions include washing roads with treated wastewater, conducting mechanised sweeping at night, repairing potholes promptly and ensuring that roads are restored on time after excavation work. He has also called for the deployment of anti-smog guns and mist sprayers at pollution hotspots and major traffic junctions.

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