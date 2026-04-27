Mumbai Politics: Opposition Intensifies Against Proposed Renaming Of KEM Hospital

Voices grow against proposal to rename Mumbai’s iconic K.E.M. Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: A controversy has deepened in Mumbai over the proposal to rename the iconic K.E.M. Hospital, one of India’s most prominent public healthcare institutions.

The hospital, formally known as King Edward Memorial Hospital, recently completed 100 years on January 22, 2026, marking a century of service to millions of patients.

MLA opposes renaming proposal

Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary has strongly opposed the proposal put forward by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to rename the hospital as “Kaushalyashreshtha Eklavya Memorial Hospital.”

Legacy and recognition highlighted

In a formal communication addressed to the hospital’s dean, Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Chaudhary highlighted the institution’s historical importance and global recognition. He noted that patients from across Maharashtra and the country depend on the hospital for affordable treatment, making it a vital healthcare lifeline for the underprivileged.

“The identity of K.E.M. Hospital is deeply rooted in its history and reputation. It is recognized worldwide by this name,” Chaudhary said, adding that any attempt to rename it would undermine its legacy.

Resident doctors also object

Earlier, the resident doctors’ body, KEM MARD, had also strongly opposed the move. The association described the proposal as “deeply disappointing and unacceptable,” stating that K.E.M. Hospital represents far more than just a name. In its statement issued on Saturday, KEM MARD emphasized that the institution is a legacy centre with immense academic, clinical, and public significance.

Proposal passed by civic committee

The Civic Health Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday passed a proposal to rename KEM Hospital, recommending the change as part of a broader initiative to align public institutions with updated naming policies.

The proposed new name is “Kaushalyashreshtha Ekalavya Memorial (KEM) Hospital.” The proposal will now be sent to the municipal commissioner for administrative approval, followed by final clearance from the BMC general body.

Suggestion to build new hospital

Chaudhary further suggested that if the minister wished to introduce a new name, it would be more appropriate to establish a new charitable hospital rather than altering the identity of an established institution.

Warning of public resistance

The MLA warned that residents of Parel and surrounding areas are firmly against the proposal and would resist any such move. He urged authorities to take serious note of the concerns and immediately withdraw the proposal from the health committee.

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Wider debate sparked

The issue has sparked a wider debate among citizens, healthcare professionals, and political leaders, with many calling for the preservation of the legacy of longstanding public institutions like K.E.M. Hospital.

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