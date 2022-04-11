Mumbai: Political party workers booked for hurting religious sentiments

The Malwani Police booked political party workers from Bharatiya Janata Party, Bajrang Dal and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after they took out a procession on Ram Navmi without police permission in Malad (W) on Sunday.

According to the police, the group also created a ruckus outside a mosque, after which the police had to intervene.

The FIR was registered against 25 persons including BJP's Vinod Shelar and Sunil Koli.

Other unidentified accused have also been booked in the case for disobeying orders of a public servant along with hurting religious sentiments.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:46 PM IST