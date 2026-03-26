Mumbai Police’s Newly Inducted Scorpio N Erupts In Flames At Sakinaka |

Mumbai: A new Scorpio N vehicle of the Mumbai Police caught fire at Sakinaka in Andheri West on Thursday afternoon after smoke suddenly started emanating from the bonnet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No one was injured in the incident, and the police have registered an accidental fire case.

According to the Sakinaka police, the vehicle was being used for patrolling duty. When the incident occurred, only the driver was present inside. As his mobile phone started ringing, he parked the vehicle by the roadside. At that moment, smoke began coming out from the bonnet. He immediately stepped out of the vehicle. Shortly after, the car caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

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The driver’s mobile phone, clothes and bag were destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, the police department had recently introduced 633 new Scorpio N vehicles, and this car was one of them.

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