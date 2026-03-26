Mumbai News: Cama Hospital To Launch Brachytherapy For Women’s Cancer, First Govt Facility To Offer Affordable Advanced Treatment

Cama Hospital prepares to introduce cost-effective brachytherapy treatment, expanding access to advanced cancer care in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: In a significant step toward improving cancer care for women, Cama and Albless Hospital, a state-run hospital in Mumbai, is set to introduce brachytherapy for the treatment of cancer patients.

The hospital administration has initiated the process of establishing a dedicated brachytherapy unit, which will make it the first government hospital in the city to offer this advanced form of treatment.

Announcement during budget session

The announcement was made by Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister, Hasan Mushrif, during the budget session in response to a written query in the state assembly. Confirming the development, hospital superintendent Dr Tushar Palve stated that preparations to launch the unit are currently underway.

Affordable access to advanced treatment

At present, brachytherapy is available only in select private hospitals in Mumbai, where the cost of treatment ranges between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, making it inaccessible for many patients. The introduction of this facility in a government hospital is expected to provide affordable treatment to a larger section of society.

How brachytherapy works

Brachytherapy is a specialised form of radiation therapy in which radioactive seeds are inserted directly into the tumour using needles. This allows for targeted treatment, minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

The procedure is relatively quick and can often be completed within a day. It is particularly effective in treating cancers of the uterus, prostate, breast, and oral cavity, and is commonly used in cases where surgery is not a viable option.

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Bridging the treatment gap

With this initiative, Cama Hospital aims to bridge the gap between advanced cancer treatment and affordability, offering new hope to women battling cancer in the city.

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