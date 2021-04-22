Mumbai: Police wins accolades for quirky and entertaining replies on Twitter handle

A humorous reply by the Mumbai police to a Twitter user has won everyone's heart. On Thursday, the user enquired about which sticker he should use to meet his girlfriend in the midst of the lockdown, as he is missing her, and Mumbai Police replied in a tweet that “since his requirement does not fall in their list of essential and emergency services, they cannot allow him to travel and advised him to stay at home.”

Amid new restrictions imposed in the city to bring down the COVID cases and section 144 of the CrPC being in place, it prohibits assembly of five or more people, also allowing only vehicles of essential service workers with colour coded stickers to ply on roads. At such a time, a Twitter user, Ashwin Vinod, took to Twitter and asked Mumbai Police, "What sticker should I use to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her," to which the Police's official Twitter handle replied, "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you a lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe"

This quirky and light hearted reply by Mumbai Police was well appreciated by the users, who applauded the sense of humour, wherein a user, Satyan Israni, replied, "Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!"

Meanwhile, in another tweet, a user, Sandeep Chauhan asked Mumbai Police, "I want to meet my friend this weekend in Kandivali, I m based out of Bhandup.. which color tag I should use?? it’s been long since we met, I shall be travelling by my car," to which police replied in a savage tweet, "A friend, who respects your taking precautions during COVID is a friend indeed. We are sure your friend will agree. Please stay home, we would not want to get unfriendly with you."

Looking at some of the light hearted queries, a Twitter user, Sneha, apologised for the tweets on the behalf of others, to which Mumbai Police replied, "Please don’t be sorry sir. Every Mumbaikar is as important to us. We understand their emotions as well as how to control them when it goes against their safety & well being. Please stay safe. Take care."

The prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S, states that all establishments, public places, activities, services, shall remain closed and nobody will visit public places without a valid reason until May 1. The services and activities mentioned in essential categories are, however, exempted from the order during the period.