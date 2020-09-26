Mumbai Police warns actions against media-persons after video of reporter chasing Deepika Padukone's car goes viral

The Mumbai Police have warned of actions against media-persons “chasing” the vehicles of those who have been called for questioning at the NCB.

“Many media channels were found chasing those who have been called for questioning. Those chasing vehicles are putting their lives and lives of common people on roads at risk and hence we will be taking actions against the driver and vehicles will also be seized,” said Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

This comes a day after a video of a popular news channel's reporter went viral on the internet. In the video, the media persons were seen chasing the car of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who was issued a summon by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput.