'Daddy's Home': Man Uses Mumbai Police Vehicle For Instagram Reel, Viral Video Raises Concerns

Mumbai Police Vehicle Used For Instagram Reel, Viral Video Raises Concerns |

Mumbai: A video showing a man allegedly entering a Mumbai Police vehicle and posing for an Instagram Reel has gone viral on social media, raising questions over how he gained access to the police vehicle.

Viral Video Shows Man Entering Mumbai Police Vehicle

In the viral video, the man, identified as Vijay Harijan, is seen approaching a police SUV from the driver's side and entering the vehicle. He then closes the door, sits in the driver's seat and poses while holding the steering wheel. The video has a background sound saying, "Daddy's Home," and ends with him posing inside the vehicle.

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The clip carries a watermark of an Instagram account identified as @harijan6282. Social media users have raised questions about the man's identity and whether he is associated with the Mumbai Police. Several users have also questioned how a civilian could allegedly access a police vehicle if he is not a police official.

Reel Later Deleted

As per claims circulating online, the reel was later deleted from Instagram. However, the circumstances under which the video was recorded and whether the man had permission to enter the vehicle remain unclear.

There has been no official statement from the Mumbai Police regarding the viral video as of now. It is therefore not immediately clear when or where the video was recorded, or whether any action has been initiated against the person seen in it.

The incident comes weeks after another controversy involving a police vehicle on Mumbai's Coastal Road. In that incident, a driver allegedly drove a vehicle in the wrong direction on the Coastal Road during the early hours of a Thursday, creating panic among motorists. The driver was eventually intercepted and detained by police in the Malabar Hill area, following which a case was registered at the Gamdevi police station.

According to reports, the driver had earlier been noticed driving in the wrong direction near Tardeo. After being detained and later released, he allegedly returned to the Coastal Road. He reportedly spotted a police vehicle with no driver inside and the keys allegedly left in the vehicle. The man then allegedly drove away in the police car.

During the alleged escape, the vehicle reportedly collided with other vehicles, scraped against a divider, hit barricades and rammed into another police vehicle. Police were later reported to be examining CCTV footage from the Coastal Road towards Malabar Hill to reconstruct the incident.

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