Mumbai Coastal Road: Viral Video Shows Car Driven On Wrong Side Inside Tunnel; Sparks Safety Concerns |

Mumbai: A video purportedly recorded inside the tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road has raised concerns over alleged dangerous and wrong-side driving, after an alert passerby reportedly captured a car being driven against the designated direction of traffic. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a page, Zkka News.

Details On The Incident

According to the information shared by the post, the incident took place on August 9, 2026, between around 10 pm and 10.30 pm on the Mumbai Coastal Road. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH02 GJ 0595, was allegedly seen travelling on the wrong side of the road inside the tunnel, potentially putting other motorists and commuters at serious risk.

The passerby who reportedly recorded the incident also alleged that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. However, the authenticity of the video and the allegation has not been independently verified by FPJ. A detailed statement from the Mumbai Police is awaited on the matter.

The video has drawn attention to road safety concerns on one of Mumbai's key high-speed corridors. Wrong-side driving, particularly on roads where vehicles travel at high speeds, can majorly increase the risk of head-on collisions and other serious accidents.

SUV Seen Reversing On Coastal Road

The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of traffic violations on the Coastal Road. In another incident reported in May 2026, a jeep was allegedly spotted reversing for nearly one kilometre on a Coastal Road entry ramp instead of using the designated exit, prompting concerns over traffic discipline.

Wrong-Side Driving Attracts Penalty

Wrong-side driving is treated as a serious traffic violation, particularly when it involves dangerous or reckless driving. Depending on the nature of the offence and the sections applied, motorists can face fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, along with other legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities can take stricter action in cases where driving is deemed dangerous enough to threaten human life. Such violations can lead to prosecution, vehicle seizure and, in serious cases, imprisonment of up to one year.

Mumbai Traffic Police have been intensifying enforcement against dangerous driving and repeat traffic violations, including wrong-side driving. Officials have also taken action in several cases involving licence suspensions and criminal proceedings.