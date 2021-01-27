Mumbai Police, UP STF arrests trio, cracks Mira Road jewel shop loot case

Lucknow: A joint team of Mumbai Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a trio who looted gold and diamond shop of S Kumar on Mira Road in Mumbai at gunpoint in broad daylight on January 7. The accused were arrested from UP.

Jewellery looted from the Mumbai shop, Rs 5,27,400 cash, two mobiles, two country-made revolvers and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

They have been identified as Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar. They are all natives of different districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.