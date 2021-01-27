Mumbai Police, UP STF arrests trio, cracks Mira Road jewel shop loot case

Lucknow: A joint team of Mumbai Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a trio who looted gold and diamond shop of S Kumar on Mira Road in Mumbai at gunpoint in broad daylight on January 7. The accused were arrested from UP.
Jewellery looted from the Mumbai shop, Rs 5,27,400 cash, two mobiles, two country-made revolvers and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
They have been identified as Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar. They are all natives of different districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The Mumbai Police had earlier provided CCTV footage to the UP Police suspecting that the trio, who robbed the jewellery shop, may have entered Uttar Pradesh after decamping with the loot. On a tip off, it landed in Lucknow and joined hands with the UP STF.
A joint tem, led by Deputy SP D.K. Singh, raided their hide-out on Dewa Road in Chinhat, Lucknow on Wednesday morning and arrested them.
“They were planning to loot another jewellery shop in Lucknow. Our team overpowered them before they could use their weapons to resist arrest,” STF told mediapersons.
One of the arrested persons disclosed to the STF that they had come to Lucknow to dispose of the jewellery looted from the Mumbai shop.
The Mumbai Police is seeking remand of the arrested trio to investigate the S Kumar Gold and Diamond Shop loot case further.
