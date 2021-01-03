Mumbai: NCB detains Tollywood actress in hotel raid at Mira Road

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained a Tollywood actress last night in a raid at a hotel in Mira Road near Mumbai. "We have detained her for questioning," confirmed a senior NCB officer.

On basis of specific information, NCB intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station(west) on Saturday, and recovered 400 gm of MD from one Chand Shaikh, a resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty (MH02FK7694) boot space.

On further revelation by the accused Chand Shaikh, a follow-up action was taken at a hotel in Bhayandar(E). A room was raided but the suspect Sayeed Shaikh fled from the hotel. The recovered drug was sourced from Sayeed Sheikh resident of Mira Bhayander, Thane district who is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs.