Mumbai Police Turn Lalbaug-Chinchpokli Into Security Zone Ahead Of Chintamani Ganpati Arrival Ceremony |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the arrival ceremony of Chinchpokli’s Chintamani Ganpati, with the Lalbaug–Chinchpokli area taking on the appearance of a police fortress.

Police Presence Increased Around Kalachowki Signal Area

Several Ganpati mandals across Mumbai are scheduled to bring their idols on Saturday. Preparations for the grand arrival of Chinchpokli’s Chintamani Ganpati are already underway, and the Chinchpokli area has been heavily secured from Friday.

A large number of police vehicles and personnel have been deployed near the Kalachowki signal since Friday as part of the security arrangements. Around 800 to 1,000 police personnel are expected to be deployed in the area during the arrival ceremony.

Security Tightened After Recent Tension In Parel Area

The police have stepped up security in the wake of the recent tension in Parel, with special vigilance being maintained to prevent any untoward incident. A massive turnout is expected for the arrival of Chinchpokli’s Chintamani Ganpati, with thousands of devotees likely to gather along the route. Police have therefore taken several precautionary measures to ensure smooth movement of devotees and maintain law and order.

Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also be deployed in the area. In addition, iron barricades have been installed along the road dividers from Lalbaug and Kalachowki towards the Parel Workshop, with green curtains placed over the barricades as part of the security arrangements and crowd-management measures.

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