Mumbai Police Trace 145 Missing People, Mostly Children, Using AI Cameras During Chhath Puja Celebrations At Juhu Beach |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police traced 145 people, most of them children, who went missing amid the large crowds during Chhath Puja celebrations at Juhu Beach. They were reunited with their family members between Sunday and Monday morning.

Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone II, said, “We had deployed nearly eight teams at Juhu Beach and the adjoining sea-front area. In most cases, we traced them using human intelligence. However, in a few cases where it took longer, we used technical assistance, artificial intelligence assistance and control room support.”

The West Zone II police had set up a dedicated help desk at Juhu Chowpatty and deployed several teams along the beach for the past three to four days to assist devotees and manage the crowds.

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Extensive security arrangements were made by the police and civic authorities along the beach and on several feeder roads in the surrounding areas, considering the large turnout. General tourists were restricted from entering certain parts of Juhu Chowpatty during the main rituals, with priority given to Chhath Puja devotees.

Mumbai Police deployed AI-powered CCTV networks and facial-recognition cameras to monitor the shoreline, beach access points and surrounding feeder roads. The system analysed live and recorded footage from 70 to 80 cameras.