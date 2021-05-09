Mumbai Police to have 300 trained ‘super savers’ to fight Covid

The Mumbai Police will soon have a team of 300 personnel trained to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be able to deal with medical emergencies and in turn provide help to hospitals and medical staff according to their needs.

The team of police personnel named the ‘Super Savers’ will be trained by the National Institute of Public Health Training and Research (NIPHTR) to enable them to provide necessary aid to hospitals, medical centres, doctors and other medical staff.

According to senior Mumbai police officials, the selected police personnel will be trained via online lectures where they will be taught a range of topics related to the Covid-19 virus, the pandemic induced by it and how the situation could worsen. They will also be taught appropriate Covid-19behaviours and strategic needs surrounding the pandemic.

As a part of training, the police personnel will also be trained to manage Covid-19 patients with their home isolation, quarantine and when doctor's advice would be essential, added senior police officials.

“They will also be taught about the vaccination process, its challenges along with the role of 'super savers' in community response to mitigate the pandemic,” said a senior IPS officer.

Two police personnel including a police officer from each of the police stations across Mumbai will undergo the training. Five police personnel including an officer and four constables including two women from each region will also take part in the training. A police officer and four constables from each five armed wings and from its special branches will undergo the training.

Ten personnel including two officers and 8 constables including four women from the traffic department will also participate in the training of 'Super Severs'. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said, "As a first step, the police personnel from police stations and from other branches will undergo training".

NIPHTR, Mumbai which comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is the first family planning training centre established in June 1957. It is one of the central training institutes conducting in-service training for medical and paramedical personnel in key health areas to enhance their knowledge and skills for better delivery of healthcare services.