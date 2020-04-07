Mumbai Police to book Tabligh Jamaat members if they fail to give travel details

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the members of Tabligh-e- Jamaat, who have returned to the city from the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi. The police have asked them to report to the nearby police station or contact BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) helpline number. Those who do not follow this order will be arrested, said the Mumbai police on Monday.

"We have requested all the members of the Markaz, who had attended the event at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, to report their travel details to the BMC on their helpline number 1916. Those who will not co-operate will face strict action under IPC, Disaster Manangment Act and Epidemic Act," said DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai police.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat gathering has become the center of controversy after several attendees of the gathering died of COVID-19, while several others were found positive in many parts of the country. According to the officials, several hundreds reportedly came to the state after attending the gathering, leaving the state authorities to launch a massive manhunt.