Mumbai Police to book Tabligh Jamaat members if they fail to give travel details

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police, on Monday, issued a strong warning to the members of Tabligh-e- Jamaat, who have returned to the city from the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi. The police have asked them to report to the nearby police station or contact BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) helpline number. Those who do not follow this order will be arrested, said the Mumbai police on Monday.
"We have requested all the members of the Markaz, who had attended the event at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, to report their travel details to the BMC on their helpline number 1916. Those who will not co-operate will face strict action under IPC, Disaster Manangment Act and Epidemic Act," said DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai police.
The Tabligh-e-Jamaat gathering has become the center of controversy after several attendees of the gathering died of COVID-19, while several others were found positive in many parts of the country. According to the officials, several hundreds reportedly came to the state after attending the gathering, leaving the state authorities to launch a massive manhunt.
Many people have reportedly come to Mumbai as well. In order to trace members, the police has compiled a list of around 450 people, who had attended the gathering. The police is checking them manually with their contact numbers and address provided by the central government.
According to the police, they have successfully traced most of the people from Mumbai or those who came to the city after the gathering and quarantined them at the hospitals or at their homes, as per the guidelines.
However, there are some people who are yet to be traced. Neither their numbers are reachable, nor have they tried to contact the local authorities. For this group, a warning is being issued by the authorities.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)