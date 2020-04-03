Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 1,300 Tabligh-e-Jamaat attendees traced and quarantined

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that about 1,400 people from the state had participated at the Tabligh-e-jamaat meet in Delhi, of which 1,300 were already traced and are being quarantined. Tope confirmed that two people from the area under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Nizamuddin Markaz
Tope told FPJ, "From the state of Maharashtra, around 1,400 people had attended the meet. The state has been able to trace 1,300 people. The government has started the process of quarantining all of them. These people are from all over Maharashtra. Help is being taken from NGOs and NSS along with police and state officials in the quarantine process."
He informed that the government will provide counselling to all those who attended the Delhi event.
Meanwhile, 81 new coronavirus cases were detected today, of which a record 57 are from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 are from Ahmednagar, 6 are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 3 are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and one is from Thane and Buldhana. So far, 19 deaths were reported in the state.In a related development, Tope said that the government has declared 30 government hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. The government has already issued a notification in this regard. This has helped to get 2,305 additional beds to treat the patients in the state.
"It will be binding on these hospitals to treat coronavirus suspects and positive patients as per the protocol. In addition to this, isolation wards are being set up in district hospitals,’’ said Tope.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)