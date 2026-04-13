 Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Chaityabhoomi For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
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Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Chaityabhoomi For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Mumbai Police have deployed over 300 personnel at Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park ahead of the 135th Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday. Joint CP Satyanarayan Chaudhari said one Additional CP and four DCPs will oversee security, with crowd management measures and enhanced surveillance in place to handle the expected surge of devotees.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
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Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Chaityabhoomi For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti |

Mumbai: In view of the massive crowd expected at Chaityabhoomi in Shivaji Park on the occasion of 135th Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, the Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhari stated that one Additional Commissioner of Police, four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and more than 300 police personnel will be deployed in the Shivaji Park vicinity on Tuesday to ensure law and order.

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Police officials have also put in place crowd management measures and increased surveillance to handle the large influx of devotees visiting the memorial.

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