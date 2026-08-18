Mumbai Police Team Completes Gruelling 65-Km Panhala–Pawankhind–Vishalgad Trek

Twenty-three Mumbai Police personnel completed the challenging fort and forest route during the two-day Maharashtra Police expedition | File Photo

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: In a display of endurance, discipline and team spirit, a 23-member team of Mumbai Police successfully completed the challenging 65-km Panhala–Pawankhind–Vishalgad trek held on August 14 and 15.

The trek was organised as part of an initiative of the Maharashtra Police Department. A total of 150 personnel were selected from around 700 participants for the first batch of the expedition. From Mumbai City, 23 officers and police personnel were selected by the DGP’s office.

The Mumbai team was led by ACP Shalini Sharma, the Mumbai City nodal officer. The participants covered nearly 65 kilometres through hilly terrain, dense forest trails, rough roads and challenging fort routes.

Trek Tests Endurance And Teamwork

The demanding expedition tested the physical endurance, mental resilience, coordination and teamwork of the participating personnel. The trek was conducted under the guidance of Maharashtra DGP and Special Inspector General (Administration) Sadanand Date and Abhishek Trimukhe.

The event was supported and coordinated by Kolhapur Range IG Ranjan Sharma, Kolhapur SP Neelotpal and officers and personnel of the Kolhapur Police.

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The successful completion of the trek by the Mumbai Police team was hailed as a significant achievement, reflecting the personnel’s determination, fitness and spirit of teamwork.

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