 Mumbai: Police Takes Cognizance Of Viral Video Of Minor Girl Thrashed In Versova; Counsel Victim, Accused & Parents
The fight erupted due to a small arguement between the girls, police said. The Nirbhaya Squad conducted an investigation.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the viral video showing a school girl brutally trashed by a group of girls in Versova, Mumbai | X

After a disturbing video surfaced on the internet from Mumbai's Versova showing scenes of brutal assault against a school-going girl by a group of other girls, the police have taken cognizance of the incident. The Nirbhaya Sqaud of Mumbai police conducted an investigation and it was revealed that all girls involved in the incident were minor and resided in the same community.

The police did not register any case against the girls as the fight was a result of a small argument between the girls. The police have counselled the girls and their parents.

What Action Police Took

"Counselling of all girls and their parents was done by Versova Police officials and Sneha Foundation with the help of the Child Welfare Committee. The concerned school principals are also informed about the incident," the Mumbai police posted on X.

Read Also
Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...
article-image

The Mumbai police also informed that Nirbhaya Squad is keeping a close eye on the matter and patrolling has been increased at the location.

What Did The Video Show

In the viral video posted on X by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, one can see a schoolgirl being mercilessly beaten up by a group of girls in broad daylight. The girls can be seen abusing her, throwing punches, pulling the victim's hair and also kicking her simultaneously during the assault.

The victim somehow frees herself from the attackers and reaches to her friend. However, the girls once again grab her and continue the assault, this time, dragging her near a puddle in an attempt to throw her into dirty waters.

