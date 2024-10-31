Mumbai Police Statistics Reveal 27% Increase In Cyber Crime Cases In 2024, With Online Cheating Up By 38%

Mumbai Police statistics show a 27% rise in cyber crime cases this year, highlighting a 38% increase in online cheating | Representative Image

Mumbai: Statistics provided by the Mumbai Police has revealed that there has been an increase of 27 percent in cyber-crime cases registered in nine months this year, as compared to the cases registered during the same period last year.

The statistics revealed that this year 4054 cyber-crime cases were registered out of which 920 cases were detected and 970 persons were arrested in these cases. Last year, 3191 cyber crime cases were registered from January till September. The statistics also revealed that there is a 38 percent rise in online cheating cases.

The police have classified online cheating cases in 11 different categories. Out of 2349 online cheating cases registered this year, maximum were related to Investment Fraud (896), followed by Job Fraud (388), Fake Website Fraud (94), Online Purchase Fraud (63), Custom/Gift Fraud (55), Loan Fraud (45), Crypto-Currency Fraud (35), Insurance/ Provident Fund Fraud (17), Matrimonial Fraud (09) and Online Admission Fraud (03). The police have detected 214 out of 2349 cases and have arrested 516 persons for their alleged involvement in these offences.

This year from January till September, the police have registered 741 Credit/Debit Card Online Fraud cases, followed by Obscene Email/SMS/MMS/Post (175), Fake Social Media Profile/ Morphing Email/ SMS (108), Phishing /MIM Attack/ Spoofing Mail (68), Sextortion (34), Hacking (33), Data Theft (21), Pornography (14) and Communal Post (05).

A closer analysis of statistics revealed that cases such as Phishing /MIM Attack/ Spoofing Mail, Job Fraud, Investment Fraud, Pornography, Hacking, Insurance/ Provident Fund Fraud, Fake Website, Matrimonial Fraud and Data Theft have shown increasing trend this year, as compared to last year.

While cases such as Crypto-Currency Fraud, Loan Fraud, Obscene Email / SMS / MMS/Post, Fake Social Media Profile/ Morphing Email/ SMS, Credit/Debit Card / Online Fraud, Purchase fraud and Sextortion have seen decreasing trend this year.

Cyber crime cases this year

Investment fraud - 896 cases

Credit/Debit Card Online Fraud - 741 cases

Job Fraud - 388 cases

Obscene Email / SMS / MMS/Post - 175 cases

Fake Social Media Profile/ Morphing Email/ SMS - 108 cases

Fake Website - 94 cases

Phishing /MIM Attack/ Spoofing Mail - 68 cases

Purchase fraud - 63 cases

Custom/Gift Fraud - 55 cases