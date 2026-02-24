Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.14 Crore Drugs In January, Arrest 85 Accused In 69 Cases Across City

The Mumbai police have seized 17.25 kilograms of contraband in the first month of this year and have arrested 85 persons allegedly involved in 69 drugs-related cases registered in the city. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have seized 17.25 kilograms of contraband in the first month of this year and have arrested 85 persons allegedly involved in 69 drugs-related cases registered in the city. Total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 7.14 crore. Statistics revealed that ganja and Mephedrone (MD) have been the most seized contraband in the city. Last year, the city police had seized drugs worth Rs 6.98 crore.

Heroin, Charas, Ganja and MD Seizure Details

According to the statistics provided by the police, in January this year, the police have registered 01 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 10 persons in heroin related cases and had seized heroin valued at Rs 1.20 lakh. The police have registered 03 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 02 persons in charas related cases and have seized charas valued at Rs 3.91 lakh. The police have registered 38 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 40 persons in ganja related cases and seized 14 kg of ganja valued at Rs 3.43 crore.

The police have registered 24 cases related to seizure of MD, arrested 38 persons in MD related cases and had seized 2.17 kg of MD valued at Rs 3.64 crore. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police have registered 221 drug consumption cases and have arrested 188 persons in these cases.

Darknet Monitored to Break Drug Syndicates

"We not only rely on our network of informants to get information about drug trafficking in the city, but also closely monitor activities on the darknet where drug dealings take place clandestinely. Our efforts are directed towards breaking the chain and syndicates involved in drug peddling in the city. We also take awareness campaigns to make citizens, especially youngsters aware about the menace of drugs and its impact on health," said a police source.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/