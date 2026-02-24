 Mumbai Police Seize ₹6,738 Crore Drugs, Arrest 5,589 In Four-Year Crackdown
The Mumbai Police seized narcotics worth ₹6,738 crore and arrested 5,589 people between 2022 and 2026. A total of 4,560 cases were registered and 10,866 kg of drugs confiscated. MD (Mephedrone), coded as “Aunty,” was among the key substances intercepted as police dismantled multiple trafficking networks.

Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Mumbai: In a massive crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Mumbai Police has seized drugs worth Rs.6,738 crore and arrested 5,589 individuals between 2022 and 2026, officials said.

According to official data, police registered 4,560 cases during the four-year period and confiscated a total of 10,866 kilograms of various narcotic substances from across the city. Authorities stated that the sustained enforcement drive has dealt a severe blow to drug syndicates, dismantling several major networks operating in Mumbai.

Among the substances repeatedly intercepted was MD (Mephedrone), commonly referred to in the drug market by the code word “Aunty.” Investigations revealed that traffickers used coded language to evade law enforcement surveillance. However, through technical intelligence and sustained monitoring, police were able to decode the terminology and track the operations.

The seizures included large consignments of cocaine, ganja (marijuana), heroin, charas (hashish), and codeine-based cough syrup. Officials emphasized that action was taken not only against major traffickers but also against individuals involved in the consumption and distribution of narcotics.

Police officers said the intensified anti-drug operations reflect a zero-tolerance approach toward drug abuse and trafficking, significantly disrupting the city’s illegal drug trade over the past four years.

